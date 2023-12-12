Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Synaptics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $441,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $441,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $535,446. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 711.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Synaptics by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

