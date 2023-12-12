Suvretta Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,520 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 476,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,962,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 18.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 128,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,083,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $315.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.81 and its 200-day moving average is $305.89.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

