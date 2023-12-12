Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $13.71 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,510 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.