SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on SunOpta in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunOpta presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.80.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 67.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in SunOpta by 932.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 37,941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.
