SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $6.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 212.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,638 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.