SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $6.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
