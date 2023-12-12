Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Sells 10,993 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Deckers Outdoor worth $23,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.00.

Shares of DECK opened at $697.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $361.62 and a 52 week high of $708.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.13.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

