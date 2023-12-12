Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Invests $3.12 Million in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 158,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Life Time Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LTH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 19,275 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Life Time Group by 259.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,217,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $71,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,841 shares in the company, valued at $914,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $71,313.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 41,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $531,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,447,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,727,196.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 124,411 shares of company stock worth $1,644,862. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LTH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $585.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

