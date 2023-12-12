Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 42,155 Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Asure Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Asure Software by 632.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 1,872.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Asure Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Asure Software by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASUR. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $29.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

