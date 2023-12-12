Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $293.03 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $235.81 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.48.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.51%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.17.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

