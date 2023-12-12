Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC decreased its position in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Middlefield Banc comprises about 0.8% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC owned 0.52% of Middlefield Banc worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBCN stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $242.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $24.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MBCN shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

