Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC Acquires 156,900 Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,224 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,900 shares during the period. First Financial Northwest makes up about 3.2% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC owned about 4.61% of First Financial Northwest worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFNW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 13.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 66,427 shares during the period. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFNW opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.46. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.78%.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

