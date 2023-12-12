StockNews.com Upgrades bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded bluebird bio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $4.21 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.22.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLUE

bluebird bio Trading Up 7.3 %

BLUE opened at $3.07 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $335.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.98.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 34.32% and a negative net margin of 419.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17364.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 885.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.