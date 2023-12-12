StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

