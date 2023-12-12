StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.46 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $23.01 million, a PE ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 2.77%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

