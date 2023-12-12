StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.46 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $23.01 million, a PE ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 2.77%.
Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
