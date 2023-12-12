StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.03.
Institutional Trading of UTStarcom
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.
About UTStarcom
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than UTStarcom
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.