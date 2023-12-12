StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.58 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
