StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.58 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

