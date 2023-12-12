StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance
Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
