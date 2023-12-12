StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

