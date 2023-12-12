StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RGLS

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.