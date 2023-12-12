StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

