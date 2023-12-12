StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

NVIV opened at $0.75 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InVivo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

Featured Stories

