StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FISV opened at $132.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.85. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.