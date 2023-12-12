StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Trading Up 21.8 %
Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.44.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.23) million during the quarter.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
