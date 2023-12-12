StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Down 9.6 %
EFOI stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $6.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.04. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $6.16.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 243.07% and a negative net margin of 144.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
