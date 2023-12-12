StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $109.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.53.
Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.
