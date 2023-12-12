StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $109.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

