StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 13.6 %
Shares of BLCM stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
