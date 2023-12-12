StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tenax Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.