StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TENX opened at $0.27 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.