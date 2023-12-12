StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.53 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

