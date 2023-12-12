StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.70. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

