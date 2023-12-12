StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.70. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.
First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Savings Financial Group Company Profile
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
