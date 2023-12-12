StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Affimed Trading Down 12.3 %

AFMD opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.05. Affimed has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 638.68% and a negative return on equity of 104.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Affimed by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Affimed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

