STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives $53.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on STM. StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.
Shares of STM stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.94. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $55.85.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
