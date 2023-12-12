Stifel Financial Corp Sells 595,056 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,084,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595,056 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.33% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $373,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $45.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

