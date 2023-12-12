Stifel Financial Corp Sells 55,314 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 530,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,314 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.6% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Broadcom worth $460,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 756.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after buying an additional 4,599,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 9.0 %

AVGO opened at $1,029.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $904.98 and a 200-day moving average of $874.06. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $540.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,039.51. The company has a market capitalization of $424.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 74.67%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

