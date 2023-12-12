Stifel Financial Corp Sells 54,535 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,214,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,535 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.47% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $508,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,727,000 after buying an additional 775,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,906,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $73.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

