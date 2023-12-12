Stifel Financial Corp Sells 32,373 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,466,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 32,373 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.25% of Home Depot worth $766,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $331.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.94 and a 200-day moving average of $309.79. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.14.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

