Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 0.9% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Linde worth $644,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $408.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $197.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $302.17 and a 1-year high of $416.19.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

