Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 293,015 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,015 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of United Parcel Service worth $227,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $155.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $132.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

