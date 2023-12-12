Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 136,676 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,924,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,676 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.60% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $379,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average is $74.92. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

