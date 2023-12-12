Stifel Financial Corp Has $617.21 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,243,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,895 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $617,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $159.10 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.83 and its 200-day moving average is $147.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.