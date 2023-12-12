Stifel Financial Corp Has $422.65 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,505 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Waste Management worth $422,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $173.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $174.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,886 shares of company stock worth $5,797,964 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

