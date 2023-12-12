Stifel Financial Corp Has $405.96 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,579,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 189,641 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Chevron worth $405,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $144.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.26 and its 200-day moving average is $156.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.