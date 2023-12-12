Stifel Financial Corp Has $388.80 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,585,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Cummins worth $388,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $235.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.66.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

