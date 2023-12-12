Stifel Financial Corp Has $286.70 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,816,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,152 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.57% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $286,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $160.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

