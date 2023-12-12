Stifel Financial Corp Has $219.54 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54,318 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Mastercard worth $219,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $415.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $396.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.43 and a twelve month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.