Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,509 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.74% of Church & Dwight worth $429,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Citigroup reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.4 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $93.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.63 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

