Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $566,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $424.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $424.71. The firm has a market cap of $339.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.