Stifel Financial Corp Buys 437,948 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,282,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,948 shares during the period. Target comprises about 0.6% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.71% of Target worth $432,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after acquiring an additional 92,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $136.76 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.74.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.07.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

