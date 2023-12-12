Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,477,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,237 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.78% of Emerson Electric worth $404,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 686.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 561,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 490,502 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 22,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.61.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $89.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.64.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

