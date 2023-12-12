Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,967,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,576 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.69% of Ecolab worth $367,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $193.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.71 and a 200 day moving average of $178.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $194.32.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Ecolab Company Profile



Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

