Stem (NYSE:STEM) PT Lowered to $4.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut Stem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.14.

Stem Trading Down 2.6 %

STEM opened at $3.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a market cap of $525.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.90. Stem has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $11.78.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.46 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stem will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Stem news, Director David S. Buzby purchased 62,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $298,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 620,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,827.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stem during the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the third quarter worth $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the third quarter worth $49,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stem during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stem during the second quarter worth $53,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

