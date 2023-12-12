Steadfast Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 364,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,884,000. IQVIA accounts for 2.2% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of IQVIA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in IQVIA by 1.1% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in IQVIA by 21.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA stock opened at $216.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.70 and its 200 day moving average is $209.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $241.86.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

